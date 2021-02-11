UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant DV Call Letter 2018 Out, How to Download from upsssc.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Agriculture Technical Assistant call letter 2018 for document verification process at www.upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have qualified for DV of UPSSSC Agriculture TA exam 2018 can download the hall ticket by using their registration number, date of birth and other details. The DV is scheduled to be conducted from February 19 onwards in three shifts at UPSSSC Pickup Building in Gomati Nagar, Lucknow. A total of 745 students are selected for DV.

The commission in its official statement said that candidates who are not able to participate in DV till February 24 can send a mail at upsssc2014@gmail.com to request for another date along with a valid reason.

It is requested to download the DV call letter and other documents from the official website of the commission.

How to download call letter for UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant DV 2018:

Step 1. The call letter for UPSSSC Agriculture Technical Assistant DV 2018 can be downloaded from www.upsssc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, a link is available to download the document verification letter under Advt no. 03-exam/2018

Step 3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code in the new window

Step 4. Click on download Dv letter and go through the same

Aspirants are requested to follow the instructions and report the venue at the allotted time and date. A total of 45 candidates will be called for DV in every shift. Read the details here

The commission has already released the list of 745 qualified candidates shortlisted for DV round which one can check by searching for the roll number. Click on the link to download the UPSSSC Technical Assistant shortlisted candidates’ list for DV

