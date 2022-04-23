UPSSSC Exam Schedule Out, to Begin from May 8, Check Detailed Datesheet Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Thursday released its annual exam calendar for various recruitment exams in 2022. Of the 14 written exams slated to be conducted this year, the commission has announced the date for 10 and has reserved three dates for other recruitment exams. Candidates can access the complete calendar on the commission official portal, upsssc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the main exam for the health worker female recruitment will be held on May 8 followed by the Rajya Krishi Utpadan Mandi Parishad (Sanyukt Samvarg) Praiksha 2018 and the assistant statistical officer and assistant research officer exam on May 22.

The commission will be conducting the main exam for the recruitment of State Lekhpal Revenue accountant, supply inspector and lower assistant on June 19 and 29.

The assistant boring technician exam and instructor main exam will be held on July 3 and 17 respectively. UPSSSC will hold the combined technical services exam on August 7 followed by the forest guard and wildlife conservator officer exam on August 21. The preliminary eligibility test (PET) is scheduled for September 18.

The re-examination of Gram Vikas Adhikari recruitment 2018 will also be conducted this year but the dates haven’t been announced in the calendar. UPSSC has reserved November 6, 20 and December 11 for other recruitment exams.

Aspirants may note that UPSSSC holds the right to change the examination dates mentioned in the calendar in case of special circumstances.

Meanwhile, UPSSSC has also released the document verification ((DV) and interview schedule for the 2019 lower subordinate public or PCS examination. As per the schedule, the DV of the 1861 selected candidates for the interview round will be done between May 11 and 26. The PCS exam 2019 is being conducted to fill a total of 672 vacancies in various departments of the Uttar Pradesh state government.

