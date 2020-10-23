UPSSSC Excise Constable Results Declared at upsssc.gov.in; How to Check Results of Screening Test

UPSSSC Excise Constable Results | The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the results of the exams held for the post of Excise Constable or Abkari Sipahi on Thursday. The exam was conducted over four years ago in September, 2016 and the candidates had to wait for a long time for the declaration of the result. The result declared was for the screening test which was conducted in written mode. The successful candidates will have to clear the following two rounds of physical test and interview.

The UPSSSC Excise Constable Results are available on the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can login to the portal using their Registration Number or Roll Number along with other personal details to check their results. The results will be available on the website till November 6.

Click on the direct link here to check UPSSSC Excise Constable results.

UPSSSC Excise Constable Results: Steps to check -

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the News & Alerts section, which is available on the right side of the landing page

Step 3: Click on the link for results of Advertisement No 09(2)/2016 Abkari Sipahi Exam 2016, mentioned in Hindi. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Now, tap on the link that reads “View Screening Exam Results”

Step 5: There will be two options for candidates to login. They can either use their Registration Number or Roll Number

Step 6: Select applicable Gender and Date of Birth in the input fields and enter the security verification code

Step 7: Click on “See Result” button

Step 8: UPSSSC Excise Constable Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 9: Successful candidates can save a copy which will be required in subsequent rounds of the recruitment process

The exams were conducted for 405 Abkari or Excise constable posts but the results were delayed on account of various reasons. More than 5 lakh applicants belonging to various categories had appeared for the exam in 2016. The cut-off marks will vary for each category. Candidates who have cleared the written test will have to train for the next rounds.