UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment: Applications Invited for 701 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 92,300

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued a recruitment notification for the post of Van Daroga (forest guard) in the Forest and Wildlife Department. The registration process is scheduled to begin on October 17 and conclude on November 6. Candidates may apply for the recruitment online through upsssc.gov.in.

The hiring is being conducted to fill a total of 701 posts, subject to the existing reservation policy of the Uttar Pradesh state government. The registration fee for the recruitment is Rs 25 for all candidates.

UPSSSC Forest guard recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the post of Forest Inspector, candidates must have studied any two or more subjects from – Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, and Environmental Science in graduation course from a recognised University. Or they should possess a bachelor’s degree in engineering or a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science or its equivalent. Additionally, they must also fulfil the physical eligibility as mentioned in the recruitment notice.

Age limit: Candidates must fall under the age bracket of 21 to 40 years. However, relaxation on the age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

For detailed information on the eligibility criteria, candidates may refer to the official notification shared by UPSSSC.

UPSSSC Forest guard recruitment: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the website www.upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘Apply Online’.

Step 3. Fill out the application form and upload the needed documents.

Step 5. Now pay the application fees

Step 6. Lastly, download and take a printout of the form.

UPSSSC Forest guard recruitment: Selection process

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the written exam, physical measurement test and physical efficiency test (PMT & PET), document verification, followed by a medical examination.

UPSSSC Forest guard recruitment: Salary structure

Selected candidates will be able to earn a monthly salary of up to Rs 92,300.

