UPSSSC Invites Applications for 9212 Health Worker Posts, Salary up to Rs 69100

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification inviting applications from female candidates for 9212 vacancies for health workers. According to the notification, the last date to apply for the post is January 5, 2022. Interested candidates can do so by visiting the commission’s official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who want to make changes to the submitted details or corrections to the application form can do so by January 12, 2022.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Among the total number, total vacancies for the unreserved category (UR) is 4865, and the number of vacancies for Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 1660. For the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the number of vacancies is 1346 and 420. For the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), a total of 921 seats are reserved.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

They must also have an intermediate degree, combined with at least one and a half years of an auxiliary nurse or midwife training and certification course.

Candidates applying must be older than 18 years, but the age should not be more than 40 years as of July 1, 2021.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Selection Commission

Step 2: After reaching the home page, click on the female health worker main exam 2021.

Step 3: Follow the registration process, and then proceed with the application.

Step 4: After filling up the necessary details, upload the required documents correctly and pay the application fee.

Step 5: After getting the confirmation of payment and submission, take a printout for future references.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for all categories is Rs 25.

UPSSSC Health Worker Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts of health worker by UPSSSC will be paid between Rs 21700 to Rs 69100.

