UPSSSC PET 2021 Exam To Be Held In August, Detailed Schedule By July Last Week

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Qualifying Examination 2021 (UPSSSC PET 2021) will be held in August. UPSSSC has also selected the examination agencies. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the proposal of the UPSSSC PET examination in a meeting with the chiefs of the recruitment selection commissions on Friday. UPSSSC Chairman Pravir Kumar gave information regarding the approval of the UPSSSC PET 2021 exam date by CM Yogi. He said that the UPSSSC PET 2021 examination will be held in August. It will be conducted in two shifts.

The exam will be conducted in over 3000 examination centers across all the districts of Uttar Pradesh. If all goes well and according to the plans, the commission will release the detailed schedule of the examination by the last week of this month. It is expected that the UPSSSC PET 2021 exam will be conducted in August and the results will be declared in September. The Commission had concluded the application process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on June 21.

According to media reports, a total of 20,73,540 candidates have applied for the preliminary qualifying examination for 30,000 posts of Group ‘C’ in various government departments.

After conducting the UPSSSC PET 2021 exam in August, the commission is also preparing to conduct the main exam in October.

According to experts, the government wants to clear as many vacancies as possible before the announcement of the date of the assembly elections in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, the coming months can be very important and busy for the candidates preparing for competitive examinations.

