UPSSSC PET 2021 Registration Begins for Group C Posts, How to Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online registration process for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 to recruit candidates for group ‘C’ posts. In its official notification, UPSSSC has informed that eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications for the test till June 21. The PET 2021 application process commenced on May 25 and is available on the official website of UPSSSC. The UPSSSC PET 2021 examination date is yet to be announced by the commission.

UPSSSC PET 2021: Eligibility

Candidates who want to appear for UP PET 2021 must have passed the Class 10 examination from any recognized board of India. Candidates having graduation, post-graduation degrees can also apply. The age of the candidates applying for the post should be between 18 and 40 years.

UPSSSC PET 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC

Step 2: In the news and alert section, click on “Click Here” mentioned along with the advertisement of PET

Step 3: A new page will appear, click on ‘Apply’ to fill the application form

Step 4: Click on ‘Candidate Registration’

Step 5: Fill the registration form and upload the documents

Step 6: Deposit the fee in online mode and submit the application form

Step 7: Print the application form

Candidates will be allowed to modify their applications till June 28. However, the modification will be allowed only once.

UPSSSC PET 2021: Application Fee

The application fee for the General/OBC category is Rs 185, while candidates belonging to SC, ST category have to pay Rs 95. PH candidates have to pay Rs 25 as application fee.

UPSSSC PET 2021: Selection Process

For the recruitment of group ‘C’ posts, the selection process will include preliminary and main examinations. Earlier, only one exam was held by the commission for the recruitment of group ‘C’ posts.

