UPSSSC Lekhpal Notification Released for 8085 Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the recruitment process for filling 8085 posts of Rajaseva Lekhpal (Accountant). To be eligible for the posts, candidates have to clear a Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET). The online registration is slated to begin from January 7. Interested candidates may apply for the posts online or before the last date of application, January 28.

The final selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the written test. The test will feature 25 marks questions from each section of General Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development subjects. The duration of the test will be two hours and 1/4 marks will be deducted for every wrong question attempted.

Out of the total vacancies, 3271 are unreserved, 2174 for OBC (NCL) candidates and 1690 seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the SC category. For EWS and ST category candidates, there are 798 and 152 reserved seats respectively.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates who want to apply for the post must have passed class 12 (intermediate) exam and must have appeared for UPSSSC PET exam 2021.

Age criteria: The age limit for the recruitment is 18 to 40 years

UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Log on to UPSSSC’s official portal, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the application link on the homepage. (it will go live from January 7)

Step 3. On the login page, enter your PET registration number and mobile number.

Step 4. You will then arrive at the application form page.

Step 5. Enter the required details and attach soft copies of all necessary documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 7. Save or print a copy of the form for future use.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Candidates who want for the posts can fill the application by paying the fee of Rs 25. The fee for the application form can be paid online through debit/credit card, net banking or through SBI challan.

