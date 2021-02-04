UPSSSC Releases Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Written Exam 2019 Schedule at upsssc.gov.in, Check Dates Here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the official notification regarding Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard competitive exam 2019 schedule on its official website www.upsssc.gov.in. The UPSSSC Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard written examination 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2021, in two shifts. As per the official notification of commission, the admit card for the same will be notified prior to a week of examination. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates.

How to check UPSSSC Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard 2019 written exam schedule:Step 1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at www.upsssc.gov.inStep 2. On the homepage click on the link for Advt No. 05/2019 Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard written exam under the notification tabStep 3. UPSSSC Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard written exam 2019 schedule will be opened

Candidates can also download the same directly from hereOpen_PDF_DB.aspx (upsssc.gov.in)

The commission announced the recruitment of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard on July 18, 2019. The last date to apply was August 8, 2019. The eligibility criteria to apply for the same was class 12 passed or equivalent from any recognised board/university. The minimum age limit was 18 years and the maximum age limit was 40 years.

As per the official notification of UPSSSC, the selection of candidates for the post of Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard will be done on the basis of written exam, physical ability, physical efficiency and medical test. Candidates qualifying the UPSSSC Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard written exam will be further called for the further selection process. The commission will release the syllabus and exam pattern for the written exam on its official website soon.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website.