UPTET 2021 Admit Card Likely to be Released Tomorrow at updeled.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council is likely to issue of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 admit card on January 12 on the official website at updeled.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 23. As many as 13.52 lakh applications have registered for the primary level UPTET and 8.93 lakh candidates have applied for the upper primary teachers’ exam.

Since the exams had to be cancelled earlier due to a paper leak, fresh admit cards will be issued to the candidates. They will have to download the hall tickets from the official website as, without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It will contain the name of the applicants, their exam paper, venue, time, etc.

Also read| Year Ender 2021: From UPTET to RRB Group D to SSC, List of Exams Deferred This Year

Earlier, UPTET 2021 was to be conducted on November 28 but it was postponed at the last moment due to a paper leak. The question paper was found floating on several WhatsApp groups. As many as 34 have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case so far. The UPTET 2021 is being conducted in two parts — paper I for classes 1 to 5 and paper II for classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be on the same day in two shifts.

The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift will be from 2:30 to 5 pm. The answer key or OMR sheet will be released on the official website on January 27. The results are likely to be announced on February 25.

Candidates will be also provided free bus facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to reach the exam centres only after showing their admit cards.

Also read| UPTET 2021 Paper Leak Accused Gaurav Kumar Arrested from Aligarh, 34 Held so far

Meanwhile, candidates fear that due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the exam may be postponed once again. Amidst the spread of Omicron cases in UP, it could be a big challenge for the government and the exam regulatory authority to conduct the UPTET 2021 with all the social distancing measures in place and full security, however, any announcement regarding the cancellation has not been made by the govt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.