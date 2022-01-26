UPTET 2021 Answer Key Likely Tomorrow at updeled.gov.in, Know How to Predict Score Ahead of Result

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 answer key is likely to be released tomorrow, January 27 on the official website at updeled.gov.in. Thereafter, candidates will get time to challenge the answer key up till February 1. The final answer key will be out on February 23 and the results on February 25.

After receiving the answer key, candidates will be able to download it. They will also get a window to raise objections if any and calculate their probable scores using the marking scheme provided by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

UPTET 2021: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UPBEB

Step 2: Click on UPTET answer key link.

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Click on the link available to check the answer key.

Step 5: Check all the answers carefully.

Step 6: Download the UPTET answer key for your respective paper.

After the UPTET 2021 answer key is released, candidates will be given a chance to raise objections and challenge the answer key. They can raise objections by paying a fee. If the board finds the objections raised by the candidates to be correct, the changes will be made and then UPTET 2021 final answer key will be released with the new changes. To raise objections, candidates need to upload supporting documents and pay the answer key challenge application fee.

UPTET Answer Key 2021: How to Predict Score?

Candidates will also be able to calculate the probable scores for both papers I and II. For every right answer, one mark will be awarded. There is no negative marking. The exam was conducted on January 23 after being cancelled and shifted from November 28 due to an alleged paper leak.

Those who clear UPTET 2021 will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers across government schools in UP. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam this time.

