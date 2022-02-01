UPTET 2021 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Result on February 25

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 answer key objection window closes tomorrow, February 1. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) released the provisional answer key on January 27 on the official website at updeled.gov.in. The exam was held on January 23. The results for UPTET 2021 will be released on February 25.

Using the answer key, candidates can estimate their performance and also raise objections in case they are not satisfied by any answers. The final answer key will be released on February 23 after considering all objections raised by the candidates.

Also read| UPTET 2021 Aspirants Claims Denied Entry Despite Having Valid Documents

UPTET 2021: How to raise download answer key and raise objections

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UPTET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the UPTET 2021 answer key objection link

Step 3. Enter your registration number, DOB, and verify the captcha code without any error

Step 4. Click on the log in button to access your account

Step 5. Here, select the question you wish to raise an objection against

Step 6. Attach the necessary supporting documentation for the correct answer.

Step 7. Finally, pay the required fee and submit your objection

Read| UPTET 2021 Cheating in Re-exam too, Exam Solver Gang Held

Using the final answer key, candidates will be able to predict their performance in UPTET 2021. Both the papers of UPTET 2021 have no negative marking and candidates were awarded 1 mark for every right answer.

Candidates who qualify for the UPTET 2021 will be given TET eligibility certificates allowing them to apply for all future teaching vacancies for classes 1 to 8. The TET eligibility certificates which are a must for teaching jobs in Uttar Pradesh are valid for five years from the date of issue.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. Hence, the exam was deferred to January 23. On that day also, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested 10 people for alleged malpractice during the exam for impersonating candidates among other cases. Three members of a solver gang including a candidate were arrested in Meerut.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.