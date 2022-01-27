UPTET 2021 Answer Key Today, How to Check, Raise Objections

The answer key of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be released today, January 27 on the official website at updeled.gov.in. The exam conducting body, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) held the UPTET 2021 on January 23. Through the answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores as well as raise objections, if any, by February 1. The final answer key will be out on February 23 and the results on February 25.

UPTET 2021: How to download answer key

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPBEB

Step 2. Click on the UPTET answer key link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your registration number, password. Submit

Step 4: Download and save the answer key for further use

UPTET 2021: How to raise objections

Step 1. After downloading the answer key, click on the raise objections link

Step 2. Select the question you want to raise an objection to

Step 3. Enter remarks, upload documents if required

Step 4. Pay the answer key challenge application fee

Step 5. Download and take a print out the form for further use

UPTET 2021: How to predict scores

For both the papers of UPTET 2021, candidates will be awarded one mark for every right attempt while there will be no negative marking for any wrong answer. Candidates can check the answer key give themselves one mark per right answer and calculate the total to know the final estimated score.

Those who clear the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to seek jobs as teachers across government schools in UP. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered to appear for the exam this time. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

