UPTET 2021 Application Process Begins; Here's the Exam Pattern

The online application process for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2021 kicked off on October 7. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will continue to accept the application form online mode on the official website — updeled.gov.in till October 25. In UPTET notification 2021, UPBEB has informed that the applicants can pay the examination fee till October 26. The admit card for the exam will be issued on November 17 and the exam will be held on November 28.

Candidates planning to take UPTET 2021 should know the exam pattern to start preparing for it.

UPTET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be two papers - Paper-I is for Primary Classes (Class 1 to Class 5) and Paper-II for Junior Class (Class 6 to 8). Both Paper I and II will be 150 marks. There will be 150 questions in each paper and candidates have to answer them in 150 minutes. Paper-I will have questions from Hindi, Child Development and Pedagogy, English/Urdu/Sanskrit, Environment and Maths. Paper-II will have questions from Language-1, Language-2, Child Development and Pedagogy, Science and Mathematics or Social Science.

The UPBEB has also advised students to have a look at the previous year’s question papers of UPTET.

UPBEB conducts UPTET, the state-level teacher eligibility test to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of teachers for Class 1 to 8. Those aspiring to become teachers of government schools in Uttar Pradesh have to clear the UPTET exam. For teaching students of Class 1 to Class 5, they have to clear Paper I and to become teachers for Class 6 to 8, candidates have to clear Paper-II of UPTET.

