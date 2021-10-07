UPTET 2021 Applications to Begin Today, List of Documents Needed

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 application 2021 will begin today on the official portal updeled.gov.in. Once the application process begins for UPTET 2021, aspiring candidates will be required to register themselves on the official website to fill in the application form.

Candidates will need a valid mobile number, email id, passport size photograph, signature, and other important documents while applying for UPTET 2021. The online registration window will remain open till October 25, however, the application fee can be paid till October 26.

The Uttar Pradesh board will conduct the UPTET 2021 exam on November 28. The admit card will be released one week prior to the exam. The state-level examination is held once a year to recruit suitable teachers for the primary (classes 1 to 5) as well as upper primary (classes 6 to 8) classes at various government-run schools across the state.

UPTET 2021: Documents needed

Here’s the list of documents that the applicants must keep handy before proceeding to apply for UPTET 2021:

— Scanned copy of recent passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Scanned copy of class X mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Scanned copy of class 12 mark sheet

— Caste certificate/category certificate

— Valid photo id proof like Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, passport etc.

— Graduation Marksheet

— BEd mark sheet

Teacher’s training/DElEd certificate

It must be noted that the application for UPTET 2021 will be accepted online only and through no other modes. Those willing to appear for UPTET 2021 for primary classes or upper primary classes will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, however, those willing to appear for both the papers will have to pay Rs 1200.

UPTET 2021 will be conducted for primary and upper primary classes separately in two shifts. Paper 1 will be conducted for classes 1 to 5, whereas, Paper 2 will be conducted for classes 6 to 8. Both the papers will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration each. A total of 150 questions will be asked in each paper in MCQ format.

