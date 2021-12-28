UPTET 2021: Candidates Can Avail Free Bus Rides to Exam Centres

The Uttar Pradesh government has made a special arrangement for applicants after the announcement of the revised schedule for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. The UPTET test scheduled for November 28 was abruptly cancelled. This test (UPTET 2021) will now be held on January 23, 2022. The UPTET Exam consists of two papers. Those who pass Paper 1 can teach students of class 1-5 and those who clear Paper 2 can teach to the students of class 6–8.

The UP government has announced to provide free bus rides to all candidates to the examination centres. Candidates can avail the free bus ride by showing their admit cards for commuting from their location to the exam centres. The free rides will be available for UPTET candidates in the buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation.

The UPTET 2021 test is going to be held for two categories of teachers. Around 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test while 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level exam. The UPTET 2021 test will be held in two shifts on January 23, 2022. The first shift examination will be held from 10am to 12.30pm and the second shift test will be conducted from 2.30-5pm.

UPTET admit card

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will issue the UPTET 2021 admit cards about a week before the date of the test. Aspiring applicants may check the official website (www.updeled.gov.in) for the admit card. When the admit card is available, candidates can download it using the following link:

https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DTetActivecandlog.aspx

To obtain the admit card, the candidates must provide their registration number and One Time Password (OTP).

