UPTET 2021 Cheating in Re-exam too, Exam Solver Gang Held

As many as 10 people were arrested on Sunday, January 23 for alleged malpractice during the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 including impersonating candidates, police said. The exam was held on January 23. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to a paper leak.

Circle Officer (City) Abhay Pandey said one of the proxy candidates was identified as Amarjeet Verma. He was arrested from Saket Girls Inter College examination centre wherein he was appearing in place of aspirant Vivek Kumar. Police have recovered an electronic device from the suspect.

Another proxy candidate Vijay Bahadur Saroj, who was appearing in the exam in place of Deepak Kumar, was arrested from Prayagraj, the Special Task Force (STF) said. While Pappu Singh alias Arnav Singh, a resident of the Vaishali district of Bihar was arrested in Jaunpur district. Sonu Pal, a member of a solver gang, who used to take hefty amounts from aspirants was arrested by the police in Moradabad.

Three members of a solver gang including a mastermind and a candidate were arrested in Meerut. The arrested people have been identified as Monu Prajapati, a resident of Baghpat who is the mastermind, Anil Kumar who is a candidate and is a resident of Bulandshahr, and Raja Tomar, solver, and a resident of Baghpat, the STF said. Sarvjeet Verma from Pratapgarh, Raju Kumar Manjhi from Siwan district in Bihar and Dinesh Chandra Singh, Fatehpur who used to charge huge sums of money from UPTET 2021 aspirants to provide them with solvers, were arrested from Prayagraj, the STF added.

During the UPTET 2021 paper leak case on November 28, a total of 34 accused were arrested. The police had arrested Gaurav Kumar from Aligarh who was allegedly selling the question paper. According to STF, the suspects had sold the question paper for Rs 4 lakh while in some places, it was sold for Rs 1 lakh rupees. The police have also identified the places where the photocopies of these papers were taken out.

Earlier, four were from Lucknow, three from Meerut, two from Varanasi, and Gorakhpur each, one from Kaushambi, and 13 from Prayagraj. The police had also recovered the mobile phones of the suspects and other important documents. The STF conducted raids in several districts including Prayagraj, Meerut, Jhansi, Noida, Baghpat, Shamli, Varanasi, and Kaushambi, and questioned three others in Lucknow.

