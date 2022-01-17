UPTET 2021: Don't Set-up 'Suspicious' Campuses as Exam Centres, Says Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET), UP Chief Minister Yogi Adhitanath has asked the authorities to be extra cautious. Adityanath has asked the authorities to be careful in setting up exam centres. “While setting up exam centres, do check the past record of the institute. Do not assign campuses with tainted/suspicious images as centres for UPTET," the CM said.

The UP TET is scheduled to be held on January 23 after being postponed earlier due to an exam leak. Last time, the UPTET question paper was found floating on Whatsapp a few hours ahead of the exam. The teacher eligibility test was postponed then and at that time the CM had assured fair trial against those responsible and re-exam amid tight security.

Adityanath has also asked the authorities to ensure that the exams are being held amid tight security not only with respect to cheating but also due to the Covid-19 situation. In a statement the UP CM said, “Covid protocol should be followed. Ever exam centres should provide masks, sanitisers, thermometers."

CM’s statement also puts end to rumours of the exam postponement. The exam is being held for over 19 lakh students amid the coronavirus pandemic. Uttar Pradesh is yet to announce datesheet for the board exams. The schools have been shut and classes have been moved online for both schools and colleges. Recently, UP Polytechnic exams have been deferred till further notice. This was leading to concerns regarding the UPTET 2021.

A total of 19,99,418 candidates had registered for the exam. In November as many as 2500 exam centres were set up across UP for the exam. It is conducted by the UP Basic Education board once a year. Those who clear the exam are eligible to seek recruitment as teachers in the state.

As many as 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level exam. On the other hand, over 8.90 lakh candidates have submitted the application for UPTET upper primary level exam.

