UPTET 2021 Notification Might Be Delayed Due to COVID

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 notification which was scheduled to be released today might get postponed, as per reports. Earlier, it was announced that UPTET 2021 notification will be released on May 11, and the exam will be held on July 25. The application process was to start from May 18 and conclude by June 1, according to the schedule released by UP Basic Education Department in March.

If reports are to be believed then the secretary exam regulatory authority has sent a proposal to postpone the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final decision on the same is not yet out. In 2019, over 16 lakh candidates had participated in the UP TET 2019 while in 2018 as many as 18 lakh had taken part in the exam. Of these many go to cyber cafes to fill forms, thus, to ensure everyone has access to the application form, there is the demand of postponing the application process too.

To ensure limited travel by examines, the authorities have allowed candidates to opt for the cities they wish to appear for an exam from. To ensure that exams are held amid COVID protocol, this year, the education department will rope in universities as well. Earlier only colleges or institute campuses were used as exam centers.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) conducts the UP teacher eligibility test. UPTET is divided into two papers - Paper-I and II. the paper-I has two additional sections on maths and environmental studies. In paper 2, candidates can choose to take the test for an additional section on maths and science or social studies. In both, papers candidates have to answer 150 questions. Those who clear the exam are eligible for a job of a teacher in UP-based schools.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here