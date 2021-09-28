UPTET 2021 Notification Released, Registrations from October 7, Exam on November 28

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has issued the state Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 schedule on the official website, updeled.gov.in. The online application process would start on October 7 and will continue till October 25.

The UPTET 2021 exam is likely to be held on November 28 at multiple centres across the state. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted on July 25. However, the process got delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed notification about UPTET Exam 2021 will be released on October 4.

UPTET 2021: Tentative schedule

Start of UPTET 2021 registration — October 7

Last date for UPTET 2021 registration — October 25

Last date for application fee payment — October 26

Issue of UPTET admit Card 2021 — November 17

UPTET 2021 — November 28

Release of UPTET provisional answer key — December 2

Release of UPTET final answer key — December 24

Declaration of UPTET 2021 result — December 28

UPTET 2021 is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of teachers from classes 1 to 8 in various government schools. The department has also instructed the districts to submit the details of the examination centres to the concerned authority on or before October 26. The examination centres will be finalised by November 2.

UPTET 2021: Exam pattern

The UPTET 2021 will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 to 5 pm. For the teachers of classes 1 to 5, the exam would be held in the first shift while for the upper primary classes it would be held in the second shift.

UPTET syllabus comprises multiple-choice type questions from topics of child development and pedagogy and subject-specific papers. The aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website of UP DElEd for more updates on UPTET 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here