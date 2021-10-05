UPTET 2021 Notification Soon, Registrations Likely from October 7

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 registration is likely to begin from October 7 in online mode on the official portal updeled.gov.in. The online registration window will remain active till October 25, however, the application fee can be paid till October 26.

Candidates willing to become a teacher can appear for this state-level exam to prove their eligibility for the post of teachers at primary, middle, and higher secondary levels. Candidates qualifying for the UPTET 2021 will be allowed to participate in further teachers’ recruitment process across the state. The score of UPTET 2021 will be valid for up to five years.

UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be held on November 28 tentatively in two shifts. The exam will be conducted with adherence to all the COVID-19 safety protocols. Only the successfully registered candidates will be allowed to participate in this exam.

The admit card for the exam will be released prior to a week of examination. It will have all the important exam day details like exam time, exam venue, candidate’s details and important instructions to be followed on the day of UP TET 2021 as well as Covid-19 safety protocols. The candidates will be required to carry a copy of the UPTET 2021 admit card along with a valid photo id proof.

After the UPTET 2021 notification is released, the candidates will get to know about the exam pattern and final schedule. The exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 to 5 pm. The UPTET syllabus usually comprises multiple-choice type questions (MCQs) from topics of child development and pedagogy and subject-specific papers.

Earlier, the UPTET exam 2021 notification was supposed to be released in May 2021 and the exam was supposed to be conducted on July 25. However, it got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of UP DElEd for more updates on UPTET 2021.

