UPTET 2021 on January 23: Mistakes to Avoid During Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is scheduled to be held on January 23. The new admit cards have been released at the official website at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam and are set to appear for the exam must adhere to the guidelines released by the government which are to be followed on the day of the exam.

UPTET 2021 exam was first scheduled to be held on November 28 but due to a paper leak on the same day of the examination, it was cancelled immediately. This time stricter arrangements have been made to ensure that no such issue gets repeated this time. Due to the paper leak, a lot of damage to the security system during the exam. Some exam venues have been changed this time as well.

During a meeting on January 17, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions and guidelines to be followed during the exam. Apart from protection against incidents like cheating or paper leaking during the exam, it is also mandatory to follow the Covid-19 protocols across every exam centre.

UPTET 2021: Guidelines for the day of the exam

Reporting Time: Candidates must reach the examination centre on time. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the time provided to them as per the hall ticket, according to guidelines.

Banned items: Digital clocks, formula tables, paper sheets or other electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall.

No Talking: Any candidate found using unfair means will be disqualified from the exam. Candidates are not allowed to talk to or ask anything from other candidates under any circumstances.

Extra Sheet, Time Not Allowed: Do not do rough work on any other paper sheet other than the paper distributed at the exam centre. Candidates cannot leave the exam hall before time even if they have finished the paper.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift for the primary level exam will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the second one for the upper primary exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The OMR sheet can be downloaded from the official website on January 27 and the result will be announced by February 25, as per the official schedule.

More than 22 lakh candidates applied to take the exam. Out of the total, 13.52 lakh are set to appear for the primary level (classes 1 to 5) exam while 8.93 lakh candidates for the upper primary (classes 6 to 8) exam. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher across schools under the UP government.

