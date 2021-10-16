UPTET 2021: Registration Begins. Here's All You Need to Know

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has invited online applications for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET).

According to the notification of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, the last date to submit the application forms for UPTET is October 25. One can however deposit the examination fee by October 26. The basic education board has been inviting applications for the eligibility test from October 7.

According to media reports, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for the UPTET 2019.

Reliable sources in the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board say that more than 3.50 lakh candidates have submitted their applications for the UPTET 2021.

According to the notification, the UPTET examination will be conducted on November 28 in two shifts. The first exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm. The second paper will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The admit cards for the UPTET exam will be issued on November 17.

General and other backward castes (OBC) candidates will have to submit a fee of Rs 800, while the scheduled tribe (ST) and scheduled caste (SC) candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400. The notification further states that people with disabilities will have to pay only Rs 200 to appear for the eligibility test.

How to apply

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board - updeled.gov.in

Find and click the section ‘Candidate Registration’

Read all given instructions properly and then proceed to fill the application form.

Fill in all details asked in the application form

Pay the online fees

Upload the asked credentials and then click submit

Take a printout of your application for future reference

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.