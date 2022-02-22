UPTET 2021 Result on February 25, Final Answer Key Soon, Check Cut-off Marks

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 result is likely to be released on February 25. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will declare the results on the official website at updeled.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the teacher’s eligibility exam will need their application number and password to check their scores. Over 18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Candidates who qualify for the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to apply for teaching across government schools in the state. Those who clear the exam can apply for teaching classes 1 to 8. The UPTET certificates will be valid for five years from the date of issue.

UPTET 2021: How to check result

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UPTET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the UPTET 2021 result link

Step 3. Enter your registration number, and other required credentials. Submit

Step 4. Your UPTET 2021 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out the result for future use

UPTET 2021 Final Answer Key on February 23

Prior to the result, the UPTET 2021 final answer is likely to be released tomorrow, February 23. Using the final answer key, candidates can predict their performance in UPTET 2021. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every right answer. There is no negative marking for any wrong attempt. Hence, when calculating the probable scores, candidates will have to give themselves one mark for every right answer as per the final answer key and calculate the total to know the final marks.

UPTET 2021: Cut off Marks

The cut-off for the exam will be determined on the basis of the total number of students and the difficulty level of the question paper this year. The cut-off varies from year to year, however, candidates can refer to the trend of past years to estimate the category-wise cut-off scores.

As per the category-wise cut-off in past year, candidates belonging to general and EWS categories will have to score 90 or 60 per cent. Those belonging to OBC, SC, and ST will have to get 82.5 or 55 per cent.

The UPBEB had earlier released the provisional answer key. Candidates not satisfied with any answers were allowed to raise objections. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on November 28 but had to be cancelled due to an alleged paper leak. The UP Special Task Force (STF) had arrested several people in connection to the case.

