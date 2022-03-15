UPTET 2021 Result Soon at updeled.gov.in, How to Check

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 results are likely to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) soon. Once released, it will be available at updeled.gov.in. As many as 18 lakh candidates are awaiting their results.

The UPTET 2021 results were delayed due to the assembly elections in the state. As the results of the elections have been released on March 10, the result is expected to be announced by this week. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their scores using their roll number and date of birth.

Also read| JEE Main Notification to CBSE Term 1 Result: Major Exams, Results Anticipated in March

UPTET 2022: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPTET

Step 2. Click on the UPTET result link on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the required information such as your application number and password. Submit

Step 5. Your UPTET result will be displayed on the screen

Advertisement

Step 6. Take a print out or save a copy of the result for future use

After receiving the scores, candidates must cross check all the details carefully which includes their name, roll number, subject name, marks, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

The UP board will also release the category-wise cut-off of UPTET 2021 along with the result. The cut-off is determined on the basis of the total number of applicants and the difficulty level of the question paper. Last year, the cut off for candidates was 90 or 60 per cent for general and EWS categories. While it was 82.5 or 55 per cent for SC, ST and OBC category candidates.

Read| PhD Not Mandatory to be Assistant Professors: UGC

Candidates who clear the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to apply for teaching posts across government schools in the state from classes 1 to 8. The UPTET certificates will be valid for five years from the date of issue. The UPTET 2021 final answer key will also be released with the result.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.