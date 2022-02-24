UPTET 2021 Results Delayed? Final Answer Key Likely to be Released Soon

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 result is likely to be released tomorrow, February 25. Once released, candidates will be able to check the results at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) — updeled.gov.in. Those who appeared for the exam will need their application number and password to check their scores. More than 18 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Candidates who clear the UPTET 2021 will be eligible to apply for teaching across government schools in the state for classes 1 to 8. The UPTET certificates will be valid for five years from the date of issue. The UPTET 2021 final answer is also likely to be released soon.

UPTET 2021: How to check result

Step 1. Log on to the official website of UPTET

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the UPTET 2021 result link

Step 3. Enter your registration number, and other required credentials. Submit

Step 4. Your UPTET 2021 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out the result for future use

Candidates can also use their final answer key to predict their performance in UPTET 2021. As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every right answer. There is no negative marking for any wrong attempt. The provisional answer key. Candidates not satisfied with any answers were allowed to raise objections.

The UPBEB will also release the category-wise cut-off for the exam along with the result. The cut off is determined on the basis of the total number of students and the difficulty level of the question paper this year. Last year, the cut off for candidates belonging to general and EWS categories was 90 or 60 per cent. Those belonging to OBC, SC, and ST was 82.5 or 55 per cent.

