UPTET 2021: Yogi Says Strict Action Against Culprits, Re-exam in a Month, Candidates to Get Free Travel

Following the cancellation of the UPTET 2021 due to the exam paper leak on WhatsApp, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the UP Special Task Force has been directed to arrest the gang that has leaked the exam paper. Prompt action is being taken by identifying the culprits. Complaints will be registered against the culprits under the Gangster Act, and their property will also be confiscated, the CM said.

The UP government will conduct the re-examination within a month in a “transparent manner". No additional fee will be charged from any of the candidates. Further, they will be provided free travel facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), the UP CM said.

“Those who play with the future of our young sisters and brothers will not be spared at any cost. The people responsible for the inconvenience caused to you all will definitely be punished. Your government is determined to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner," CM Adityanath tweeted.

More than 21 lakh candidates had registered for the teachers’ eligibility test that was scheduled to be conducted on November 28. Following the news of the paper leak, the government immediately cancelled the exam. The question paper was found floating across WhatsApp groups at Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr.

Meanwhile, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar had told News18.com that many people associated with the gang leaking the question paper have been arrested by the UP STF. He also added that the agency “that conducts the paper will be blacklisted."

