UPTET 2022 Results Likely to be Announced by March 18

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is likely to release the result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) that was conducted across various cities in the state on January 23. The results were earlier slated to be announced on February 25 but were deferred due to the assembly election in the state. However, now that the UP elections 2022 results are out, the UPTET results are likely to be announced in the next week. Official confirmation of the date, however, is still awaited. Once announced, the results will be made available to the candidates online at upleded.gov.in.

UPTET 2022 Results: How to check UPTET 2022 result?

Step 1. Log on to updeled.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the UPTET Result available on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page requiring you to provide login credentials to check the results

Step 4. Enter the required information before submitting the request,

Advertisement

Step 5. Your UPTET result will load on your device screen.

Step 6. Take a printout or save a copy of the result for future use and reference.

The UPTET 2022 results will be announced with the release of a final answer key for the entrance exam. The UPBEB had released a provisional answer key for the UPTET 2022 exam on January 27. Using the answer key, candidates could assess their performance to predict a probable score in the exam. Candidates were also given a window to raise objections to the question in case of discrepancy. All such concerns and objections had to be raised online between January 27 and February 23.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted yearly to check the eligibility of candidates for Primary and Upper Primary level teaching in government schools. The exam is conducted in two shifts for the two papers- Paper 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is for candidates wishing to take up teaching jobs in classes 1 to 5. Paper 2 for UPTET on the other hand, is for candidates who wish to become teachers of Classes 6-8. Candidates who wish to gain eligibility for teaching classes 1 to 8 need to appear for both papers.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.