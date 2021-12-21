UPTET Admit Card 2021 Soon at updeled.gov.in, Here's What we Know so Far

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is soon going to release the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET). The UPTET exam which was going to be held on November 28 was earlier cancelled due to a paper leak. Now the examination will be held on January 23.

UPTET admit card 2021 for Uttar Pradesh TET 2021 paper 1 and 2 will be released by UPBEB around a week before the UPTET exam date. Aspiring candidates can keep a check for the admit card on the official website updeled.gov.in. Once the admit card is out candidates can download it from the direct link https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DTetActivecandlog.aspx. Once it gets active. To download the card the candidate will have to put their registration number and One Time Password (OTP) to get the card.

The UPTET shift-1 exam is for paper-1. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5. The shift 1 will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm. UPTET second shift will be held for paper-2. Those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach classes 6 to 8 from 2:30 pm to 5 pm at various exam centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 20 lakh candidates are going to appear for the UP TET 2021. Once the date of the exam is finalised, the candidates should keep a few things in mind. On the day of the examination, candidates have to carry the hard copy of the new UPTET hall ticket to get permitted to the exam hall.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government will conduct the exam within a month in a “transparent manner". Candidates will be provided free bus facilities by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to reach the exam centres after showing their admit cards. They will also not be charged any additional exam fees.

