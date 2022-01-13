UPTET Admit Card Today at updeled.gov.in: How to Download, What to Check in Hall Ticket

UPTET Admit card: The wait is finally over, UPTET admit card or Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets will be released today - January 13. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card from the official website, updeled.gov.in. The exam is just 10 days away and scheduled to be held on January 23.

Over 22 lakh candidates had applied to take the exam. Of the total, 13.52 lakh had applied for the primary level ( class 1 to 5) exam while 8.93 lakh candidates had applied for an upper primary teacher or paper 2. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for the job of a teacher.

Considering a large number of candidates and rising cases of Covid-19 coupled with delay in releasing admit cards, candidates were concerned if the exam would be postponed again. The UPTET admit card was first scheduled to be released on January 11, however, it was deferred till today.

UPTET 2021 was first scheduled to be held on November 28, however, hours ahead of the exam, the question paper was found floating on WhatsApp. After several arrests and investigations into the matter, the exam is being held again. This time the authorities have announced to hold the exam amid tighter security.

This time, several exam centres have been changed. The admit card will have the new exam venue, time, and rules including the Covid-19 protocol. It is mandatory for candidates to bring their admit cards with them t the exam hall for verification purposes. Thus, students need to ensure they have a copy of the admit card with them.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number, email id

Step 4: Download admit card, take a printout

UPTET aspirants also need to ensure that the admit card has all the details correctly mentioned, in case of any error, it falls on the student to get it corrected before the exam.

UPTET Admit Card: What to Check in Hall Ticket?

— Personal Details

— Paper name

— Photograph

— Roll number

— Spellings

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm while the second shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to download their OMR sheet from the official website on January 27 and the result will be announced by February 25, as per the schedule.

