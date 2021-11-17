UPTET Admit Card Today at updeled.gov.in: How to Download, Exam Pattern

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the admit card or hall ticket for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test commonly known as UPTET. The UPTET admit card will be available at updeled.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 28 and candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card along with them to exam halls for verification purposes.

Reportedly, 13 lakh students have registered for the exam. This includes both paper 1 and paper 2 candidates. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach classes 1 to 5 while those who clear paper 2 will eligible to teach classes 6 to 8. As per the official notice, the admit card will be released on November 17 while the exam will be held on November 28 and the provisional answer key will be released on December 2.

Read | AICTE to Train College Teachers in ‘Indian Knowledge System’

UPTET Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Log in using their registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Students need to check their name, institute name, instructions, exam they are appearing for among other details correctly. Candidates also need to verify the spelling. In case of any error, they need to check with the authorities at the earliest.

Read | CTET 2021: Know Syllabus, Exam Pattern for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test

The exam will be conducted in two papers — papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 has five subjects for Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. While Paper 2 consists of Child Development Pedagogy, Language 1 (Hindi), Language 2 (English or Urdu or Sanskrit), and mathematics or science or social science or social studies. All questions will be in multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. The exam will be held in Hindi and English. Candidates can choose the language at their convenience. The time allotted to the candidates for the UPTET exam is 2.30 hours or 150 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.