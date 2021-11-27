UPTET Exam on November 28: Here're Some Important Things to Keep in Mind

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET Exam 2021), for the first time, will be held under live CCTV surveillance on Sunday, November 28. The step has been taken by the exam regulatory authority for security purposes.

According to reports, nearly 21.5 lakh candidates will appear for the examination. The activities of the examination centre will be monitored through CCTV from the control room set up at the state level.

In the examination centre, the candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones or any other electronic devices with them. The officers, supervisors, and centre administrators present at the examination centre are also not allowed to have any kind of electronic device with them.

UPTET Exam 2021 is conducted to enter the field of teaching. After passing the examination, the candidate is posted as a primary and junior level government teacher. The admit card for the UP TET Exam 2021 has been issued by the authorities. Candidates can download the exam admit card from the official website — updeled.gov.in.

Important dates

Date of examination: 28 November 2021

Issue of provisional answer key: 2 December 2021

Last date for raising objections to provisional answer key: 6 December 2021

Issuance of final answer key- 24 December 2021

UPTET 2021 Result Declaration Date – 28 December 2021

There are two papers on the eligibility test. The first question paper is for those wanting to teach students of class 1 to 5 and the second for becoming a teacher for class 6 to 8. There is no negative marking of any kind in the exam. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.

Other state exams like UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s Preliminary Qualifying Examination, UP Board’s High School Examination, and Intermediate Examination are also conducted under live CCTV surveillance

