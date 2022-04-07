UPTET Final Answer Key Today at updeled.gov.in, Result on April 8

The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 final answer key will be released today, April 7 at updeled.gov.in. The result dates are also finally announced. After a long wait, candidates who appeared for the state-level teacher eligibility exam will be able to check their marks tomorrow, April 8. Once released, the result will be available at updeled.gov.in.

Along with the result, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will also release the marksheet, pass certificate, and cut-off for candidates. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks. For candidates who belong to the reserved category, the minimum marks are 55 per cent. Candidates also need to match the cut-off to be eligible for the jobs.

Before the result is out, candidates can estimate their scores by checking the final answer key. The UPTET final answer key will be available at the website today, a day ahead of the result. The answer key is created after checking objections based on the preliminary answer key. Changes, if any accepted, will be reflect in final answer key and result will be based on UPTET final answer key.

UPTET Final Answer Key: How to Estimate Marks

Step 1: Award full marks for the question which matches the OMR sheet and the final answer key

Step 2: Give zero for the answer that does not match

Step 3: Total final score

As per the marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every right answer. There is no negative marking for any wrong attempt. Hence, when calculating the probable scores, candidates will have to give themselves one mark for every right answer as per the final answer key and calculate the total to know the final marks.

The UPBEB will also release the category-wise cut-off for the exam along with the result. The cut-off is determined on the basis of the total number of students and the difficulty level of the question paper this year. Last year, the cut off for candidates belonging to general and EWS categories was 90 or 60 per cent. Those belonging to OBC, SC, and ST was 82.5 or 55 per cent.

UPTET 2021 was held across the state of UP on January 23 after being canceled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak allegation. A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for the exam which includes 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. The exam was conducted offline at more than 4000 centres in Uttar Pradesh.

