UPTET to NEET: Major Cheating Scandals & How They Were Carried Out

Several major competitive exams faced several cheating scandals including the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main, the medical entrance — NEET, and most recently the UPTET 2021. Here are some of the major exam cheating scandals and how they were carried out:

UPTET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021, scheduled to be conducted on November 28, was cancelled at the last moment after question papers were leaked on social media. The papers were found circulating on WhatsApp after which the state government postponed the exams to December 26. A special task force, formed by the UP government arrested several people from various parts of the state.

Also read| CAT 2021 Tougher Than Last Year, Cut-off Likely to be Over 95 Percentile

REET 2021: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2021 faced similar leaks after the question paper for the September 26 examination was found with some suspected people before the exams. Several arrests were made during the investigation and the main accused was found to be from Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath. Another scandal in REET 2021 was of a Bluetooth slipper gang that reportedly tried selling Bluetooth-fitted slippers for Rs 5-6 lakh to aspirants of REET 2021.

NEET 2021: The Uttar Pradesh police busted a racket involved in leaking question papers and providing proxy candidates for NEET UG 2021. The UP police in its investigation report had claimed that 25 students could be involved in this exam solver gang or impersonator racket. As per CBI, aspirants were asked to pay Rs 50 lakh in exchange for a solver sitting in their place. The students have also assured ranks in a certain range to get admission to decent medical colleges.

Read| NEET 2021 Odisha Counselling Today, How to Get Admissions

JEE Mains 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had debarred 20 students for allegedly cheating in the JEE Mains 2021. The decision came after malpractice was reported at an exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana. The centre reportedly was hacked by a coaching centre to help certain students. The centre allegedly received Rs 15 lakh in exchange for solving candidates’ questions through remote access. Further, the aspirants were also assured of guaranteed admission to one of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.