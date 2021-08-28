US Approves Over 55,000 Student Visas This Year, Highest-Ever

The United States Mission in India has announced that it’s Embassy and Consulates have approved over 55.000 student visas which are the highest ever. “The United States Mission in India is pleased to announce that its Embassy and Consulates approved more student visa applicants in 2021 than ever before, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic," US Embassy said in an official statement.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in New Delhi commented, “Studying in the United States is a unique and often life-changing experience for Indian students, granting fresh, global perspectives and frequently leading to invaluable career opportunities. Indian students also enrich U.S. society, achieve high levels of academic success, and deepen the bonds of friendship between our countries. The many hard-working women and men of the U.S. Mission to India are proud to facilitate their travel and study."

Embassies and Consulates usually begin the interviews for the fall semester students in May, however, due to the second COVID-19 wave, it has been delayed by two months. The interviews began in July as the US Embassy and Consulates opened additional hours for visa appointments “to ensure timely arrival for academic programs for as many students as possible."

“The diversity of the American higher education system is unparalleled with over 4,500 nationally and regionally accredited colleges and universities in the United States, recognized worldwide for the quality of their programs, faculty, and facilities," the US Embassy says.

Interested students can also participate in the EducationUSA University Virtual Fairs that will be held on August 27 for graduates and on September 3 for undergraduate students. These fairs aim to help Indian students understand and gain a wide spectrum of educational opportunities available in the US.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here