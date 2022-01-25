US-Based B-School Offers Course in Design Thinking & Innovation for Indian Professionals

Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst has launched a postgraduate programme in design thinking and innovation to enable the learners to master design thinking as a strategic business transformation tool. The duration of the course will be four months. The programme has been designed for an array of senior professionals, including product, growth, marketing managers, product heads, consultants, and executive officers (CXOs) who drive strategy or lead teams in an organisation.

It has been launched in collaboration with Simpilearn and EY Learning Solutions. Participants will also learn to create disruptive solutions that integrate customer desirability, business viability, and technological feasibility.

The Isenberg School of Management will contribute the UMass Amherst postgraduate programme certificate, alumni membership, monthly masterclass, and 3 credits towards the UMass Amherst Isenberg online MBA. As the knowledge partner for the programme, EY Learning Solutions will provide over 50per cent of the Live class delivery, including capstone and masterclasses.

The programme includes Live interactive classes and the Capstone project delivered by EY industry experts, masterclasses by top faculty at Isenberg School of Management, over 25 practical templates of innovation to implement at work and solve business problems faster, interactive peer learning via Harvard Business Publishing case studies, LevelUp sessions from Sara Blakely and Tim Brown, and real-life projects.

Upon finishing the programme, learners will receive a Joint UMass Amherst-Simplilearn Certificate of completion and alumni membership from UMass Amherst’s Isenberg School of Management.

Speaking about the programme, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, “The Post Graduate Program in Design Thinking and Innovation is designed to equip learners with the right set of relevant skills. Thus, we are excited to work with our renowned partners Isenberg School of Management and EY to provide the same to professionals, educators, designers who wish to excel in their respective careers."

