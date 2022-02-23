US Most Preferred Destination for MBA, Followed by Canada: Study

Around 49 per cent of aspirants preferred to study in the US and 55 per cent opted for MBA as their preferred management course, claims a survey done by ForeignsAdmits. As per the poll, while most of the aspirants prefer to pursue MBA from the USA, around 22 per cent are willing to go to Canada for studies. The study also revealed that only 17 per cent of the people prefer to study in the UK and 12 per cent opt for other nations.

This study was based on a poll conducted for around 1500 Indian aspirants who plan on studying abroad. These aspirants have evaluated and analyzed the various options before participating in the poll. “This analytical statistics provides an insight to the aspirants who plan on studying abroad and will help them in analyzing the best options based on the current trends,” claims the study.

Read|Mumbai-based CA Tops CAT 2021, Says Being Selective in Attempting Questions is the Mantra

Advertisement

Speaking on the results of the poll, Ashwini Jain, co-founder & CEO, ForeignAdmits said, “The recent trends in the industry go in line with the results of the polls. Students and aspirants today prefer to study in an environment that provides maximum exposure and opens newer avenues of growth for them. Hence, the US has always been the preferred location for study followed by Canada. Students also prefer studying in Canada owing to the presence of a huge Indian community in the region that provides them a sense of security along with a holistic learning and growth environment. While MBA and MIM are the preferred courses, students are also keen on exploring new options for studying in the fields of arts and sociology.”

In another poll conducted by ForeignAdmits to gather more insight on the research study, it was found that around 55 per cent of participants opted for MBA as their preferred management program while studying abroad and the remaining 45 per cent went for MIM as their preferred management program. “Currently, MBA is a preferred program but soon MIM program is going to overtake MBA,” said Ashwini Jain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.