Utkal University Launches Incubation Programme for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Utkal University’s Centre for Innovation and Incubation (CII) has launched iDeathon M2M 2021 for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative business ideas. It is a six months launchpad programme for start-ups at the ideation stage

Participants will be selected for the Upakram Incubation Program to kick start their entrepreneurial journey with like-minded catalysts. The selection of the most innovative start-up ideas will be done by industry leaders, experts, investors, officials from the government. The top three ideas will get a cash award from the incubation centre.

The registration for iDeathon M2M 2021 is open for students, innovators, early-stage start-ups, faculty, research scholars, individuals or team of up to four individuals. The last date of registration is October 20. The results will be declared on October 30.

The ideas could be in the field of agriculture, food, green technology, eco-tourism, herbal and nutraceutical, circular economy, renewable energy, rural technology, IT and ICT, fintech, affordable healthcare, edtech among others.

The centre will also provide pre-incubation support to the best 20 ideas and prototype grants to the top five ideas after pre-incubation. The start-ups with the most innovative ideas will also be connected to the centre’s expansive network of investors.

Under the incubation programme, the candidates will be provided technical support, mentoring and creating the right platform for networking, while preparing for understanding the technical feasibility of the idea proposed. It will also provide a one-month pre-incubation training to cover problem understanding and identification, idea generation, evaluation, and validation, developing business model canvas and structured inputs on ideation to implementation.

The pre-incubation training will also cover product-market fit analysis, market analysis, customer analysis and revenue streams. The start-ups will also get extensive support from CII mentors in developing a robust business plan out of ideas and fine-tuning pitch presentations to gain investors’ interest.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Manisha Acharya, CEO of CII said, “Through iDeathon M2M 2021, we are looking for breakthrough ideas and handhold them from creating a powerful business model to a winning investor pitch. Additionally, Utkal University’s research lab and CII will play a critical role together in transforming a nascent stage idea to a full-fledged start-up with a go-to-market strategy.”

