Uttar Pradesh Aganwadi Recruitment 2021: Hiring for 5300 Posts Without Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Child Development and Nutrition Department has invited applications for Aganwadi, mini Anganwadi, and Anganwadi helpers on its official website balvikasup.gov.in. The interested female candidates can apply between April 26 to May 17. There is no application fee for the UP Anganwadi recruitment 2021.

A total of 5300 seats are to be filled through this recruitment exams. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of fulfillment of eligibility criteria and merit. There will be no recruitment exam for the same.

UP Aganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have completed 21 years of age and must not exceed the upper age limit of 45 years. Those applying for the post of Aganwadi helper must not exceed the upper age limit of 50 years.

Education: Those applying for Aganwadi Worker and Mini Aganwadi Worker must have completed at least class 10 level of education, however, for the post of Aganwadi helper, candidates must have passed at least class 5 level of education.

UP Aganwadi Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go the search bar of any internet browser and visit the official website by typing balvikasup.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab and click on the link Application form for Recruitment of Aganwadi Workers/ Mini Aganwadi Workers/ Aganwadi Helpers

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and click on yes at the below of the page

Step 4:You will be redirected to a new page, fill in the required details and submit

Step 5:Complete all the stages of the application form carefully and submit

Step 6:Download a copy of the application form for future reference.

UP Aganwadi Recruitment 2021: Salary

The shortlisted candidates for rural areas will get a remuneration of Rs 46,080 and those appointed in urban areas will get Rs 56,460. For recruitment, women from economically backward families will be given preference.

