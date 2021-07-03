Uttar Pradesh B.Ed Admit Card 2021 Likely To Be Out On July 9, Know Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh B. Ed Admit Card 2021 for appearing in the UP B. Ed 2021 entrance exam is expected to be released on July 9, according to media reports. However, the Lucknow University, the designated university for holding the entrance examination has neither refuted nor confirmed the reports. According to the latest reports, the state government has given its approval for conducting the UP B. Ed 2021 entrance exam on July 18, 2021 as the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has improved in the past few weeks.

The UP B. Ed 2021 entrance exam will be held for admission in various universities and colleges in the state for doing a full-time Bachelor’s degree course in Education (B. Ed).

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 19. However, it was postponed in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Initially, when the UP B. Ed 2021 entrance exam was scheduled to be held in May 2021, Lucknow University had announced that the UP B.Ed admit card 2021 would be issued on May 10, 2021, nine days before the date of the exam.

Therefore, it is now expected that the admit card will be issued by July 9 as media reports claim that the exam will be held on July 18.

Soon after the formal announcement of the release of the admit card, it will be available on the official website of Lucknow University. (lkouniv.ac.in)

The new dates for conducting the UP B. Ed 2021 entrance exam are yet to be announced by the university. According to media reports, Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Manoj Kumar has written a letter regarding the revised schedule to the Registrar of Lucknow University, Uttar Pradesh.

However, the University has not made any official announcement regarding the revised schedule.

