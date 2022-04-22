UP Board 10th Exams to Have 30% MCQs, Internship for Classes 9, 11

Come 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will introduce several changes in the syllabus of classes 9 to 11. As per the new exam pattern, multiple-choice questions or MCQs will be included in the UP board class 10 exam, while internships will be introduced for classes 9 and 11 students. Further, there will be a focus on linking Sanskrit with technology in the school syllabus. The board will make the changes in the syllabus starting next academic year.

Officials have said that from the year 2023, as many as 30 per cent of the questions in all subjects of class 10 board exams will be MCQs and students will be given optical mark recognition sheets (OMR) to answer them.

From 2025, the MCQ pattern will be implemented for the class 12 or Intermediate board examinations as well. In order to boost the employment prospects of the students, the board will also launch a programme in which students of classes 9 and 11 will be given internships.

On Thursday, UP Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla said that “30 per cent of all the questions in the exams will be MCQ questions and students will be given OMR sheets to answer them. We have used this format this time in class 9th exams and from next year it will be repeated in class 10th exams as well.”

This decision to make the changes has been taken during a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. Some senior officers also made presentations on how the functioning of the state board can be improved.

A senior official said the details of the internship programme are yet to be chalked out. “It is too early to say how the internship programme will be run. We will release more information about this in the coming days. The programme’s objective is to prepare the students for employment and improve their chances of getting a job. With these internships, students of class 9th and 11th will get acquainted with different types of jobs,” the official added.

During the meeting, the CM has also directed the officials to ensure that all schools in the state must have Wi-Fi connections, smart classrooms, a tracking system for students and biometric attendance for students within the next 100 days. Adityanath also announced the launch of an online career counselling portal ‘Pankh’ to guide students. He also directed the officials to ensure that an online monitoring classification facility and an e-library are developed in schools at the earliest.

