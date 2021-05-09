UPCET 2021 Postponed Yet Again, Registration Deadline Extended

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 exam that was scheduled to be held on June 15 has been postponed again due to the rise in the number of Covid19 cases. The final date for holding the exams is not decided yet and will be announced later. This is the second time that the exam is being postponed. It was first scheduled to be held in May.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID-19 and the disruptions caused by it," the National Testing Agency (NTA) - the exam organising body said in an official notice.

Along with the exam dates, the registration deadline too has been deferred. Now, interested candidates can apply till May 31 by 5 pm. The window to submit fee online will close at the same time. Candidates, however, will get a window to make corrections in their application forms between June 2 to June 6, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) has been renamed as Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET). Those who clear UPCET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate programmes including BPharma, BHMCT, BDes, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, five-year integrated MCA, five-year integrated MBA, BBA, BPharm.

Admission to various courses offered by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT) Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur will also be done on the basis of the state-level entrance exam.

Not just UPCET, the schedule or timelines of several entrance exams including JEE Main, SRMJEE, VITEE etc have been changed due to the pandemic. The engineering and technical institutes under the ambit of AICTE will begin classes from September, which is a delay from the usual academic calendar.

