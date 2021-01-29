Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed 2018 Results Released at btcexam.in, Read How to Check

The result for Uttar Pradesh D.EI.ED (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2018 was released by the Regulatory Authority of Prayagraj on Friday, January 29. The mark sheets for first, second, the fourth semester have been made available on the official website www.btcexam.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can click on the link and check their results. They can also download the mark sheets from the website.

For checking the results and downloading the mark sheets the candidates will need to log in using their roll number, date of birth and captcha value in the form given on the website.

Following are the steps to access the Uttar Pradesh D.EI.ED 2018 results

Step 1: Click on the link to go to the official website of the BTC exam i.e. btcexam.in

Step 2: You will then need to click on the semester-wise result link available on the homepage

Step 3: After completing the above-mentioned steps you will be then directed to the results page

Step 4: Then in the new window candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the search option to view the mark sheet.

Step 5: You can now download the result and can even get it printed for future references.

Formerly known as UP BTC, the Diploma in Elementary Education is a two-year course for all those aspirants who want to pursue or be a teacher in any government and private colleges or institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates are required to go through four semesters for their evaluations. This diploma course is basically given to make the candidates eligible enough to teach students from Class 1 to Class 8. Admission to the course is based on a merit list prepared on the basis of the marks secured by the candidates in class 10th, 12th and graduation.