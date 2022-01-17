CHANGE LANGUAGE
Uttar Pradesh Govt Extends Closure of All Schools, Colleges till January 23 Due to COVID

All schools and colleges in UP will remain closed till January 23 (Representative image)

Following a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till January 23. However, online classes will continue, a statement said. In the statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in view of changing circumstances and rising COVID-19 cases, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed till January 23. Adityanath also said that the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm should be strictly implemented, the statement said.

first published:January 17, 2022, 10:56 IST