Uttar Pradesh Govt to Conduct UP B.Ed JEE 2020 Exam on July 29

The Uttar Pradesh government has once again rescheduled the date of the Combined Bachelor of Education Entrance Examination. According to the official reports, the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 exam is now scheduled to take place on July 29. The interested candidates can check further details related to the UP B.Ed Combined Entrance Examination 2020 on the official website lkouniv.ac.in.

However, it is to be noted that this is not the first time when the UP government has postponed the B.Ed test dates. Earlier, the state government announced that the UP B.Ed examination would take place on April 22, while the initial date of examination was April 8.

The rescheduling of UP B.Ed 2020 entrance examination is the result of the nationwide lockdown in order to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To facilitate the conduction of the exam, the state government has allowed the students to change the choice of exam centres. Additionally, the number of examination centres has also been increased to ensure proper precautionary measures against the COVID-19 disease.

It must also be noted that approximately 1.1 Lakh people out of those who have applied for the exam have requested for a change in their preferred centre. That might be an additional 1000 centres added to the previous list.

Durgesh Srivastava, Spokesperson of Lucknow University, told The Times of India (https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/bed-entrance-to-be-held-on-july-29/articleshow/76500602.cms), “The government had directed to schedule the examination on any Sunday in July hence the administration has decided to hold the exam on July 29. Around 1.10 lakh candidates have selected new centres.”

This year, around four and a half lakh people are expected to be giving the UP BEd JEE 2020, from across the state.