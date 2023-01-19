Uttar Pradesh Madrasas to Introduce NCERT Syllabus from March

The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board has planned to introduce the syllabus of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in the next academic session that commences in March this year. The NCERT syllabus will be introduced in all the recognised or state-aided madrasas of the state in a phased manner, just like schools.

Meanwhile, the obstacles in the distribution of uniforms to madrasa students would also be handled soon. Students of state-run schools are currently receiving Rs 1,200 for their school uniforms under the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) scheme. So, with the new measures, students of madrasas in UP will also get the same amount for the uniform as soon as the proposal is accepted by the government.

According to reports, a decision to this effect was taken up in an important meeting of the UP Madrasa education board on January 18. During the meeting, members of the Board discussed the difficulties faced by the basic education department in the distribution of uniforms to aided madrasas (Classes 1 to 8). The members even decided to send money directly into the accounts of madrasa students to purchase their uniforms.

“Modern education will be imparted along with religious education to the students. Now, children in madrasas will be able to study computers, mathematics, and science,” Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said while addressing a recent meeting.

Javed further asserted that the NCERT syllabus will be implemented in the UP madrasas from the next academic session. So far, the uniform for the madrasas students has not been finalised yet, but they would be free to opt for the uniform, which is – salwar and kurta for girls and kurta and pyjama for boys.

There are more than 25,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh. According to media reports, over 16,513 madrasas are recognised by the State Board of Madrasa Education. Out of these, 558 are government-aided while others are only affiliated with the madrasa education board. Looking at the student records, more than 19 lakh candidates are enrolled in recognised madrasas while approximately seven lakh students are currently studying in around 8,500 madrasas of the state which are unrecognised.

Read all the Latest Education News here