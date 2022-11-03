Uttar Pradesh: Over 6 Lakh Students Drop Out of Class 10 Boards

Over six lakh students have dropped out of class 10 during the academic year 2022–2023 in Uttar Pradesh. Looking at the forms submitted to take the board exam in 2023 helps to paint a clear picture. According to Live Hindustan, there should have been more than 37.37 lakh candidates in the class 10 board examination which is to be held next year. However, only 31.16 lakh filled out the form.

In 2021, a total of 31,78,305 students were admitted to class 9 and were to enroll in high school at this time. A total of 5,58,900 high school candidates in 2022 either failed or missed the board examination. Accordingly, the overall number of students appearing for the 2023 board examination should be 37,37,205, including children registered for class 9 and those who failed and dropped out of the 2022 high school examination.

The failure of children in class nine, as well as dropping out of studies, maybe the reason for the lack of children in class 10. Nevertheless, experts reckoned that such a large number of children could not fail the class nine home examination. Another reason for this is believed to be a fake high school registration for the 2022 board exam.

The upcoming high school exam is likely to be held in March 2023, four months from now. However, the examination schedule has not been made released yet. The model test papers are already available to candidates on the UP-Board’s website, www.upmsp.edu.in.

The board has published model papers for 22 subjects, which include Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer, Music Vocal, and all major class 10 subjects. The papers for the remaining subjects will be available soon. The process of uploading model papers began in the first week of October. The board examination remained affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the board were conducted in physical form after a gap of two years.

