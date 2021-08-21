Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Institute To Start Free Coaching Class For UPSC And PCS Aspirants

Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan is starting free coaching classes for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Provisional Civil Service (PCS) aspirants. The institute is going to commence the third session of free coaching for civil services in Sanskrit literature from November 1. The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan helps civil service aspirants prepare for the subject.

The institute teaches students Sanskrit literature keeping in mind the questions asked in preliminary and mains examination. Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan also prepares students for the interviews. Each session of free coaching is of 10 months and consists of three phases.

Experts and professors associated with the institute give students classes on Sanskrit grammar, linguistics, philosophy, epic, Sanskrit Natya Shastra, Sanskrit prose and poetry.

Residents of Uttar Pradesh who have graduated and are in the age bracket between 21 years and 35 years can join the classes.

To register for the coaching class, one will have to login into Sanskrit Sansthan’s website http://upsanskritsansthanam.in/sanskrit and apply for their free classes. The registration for the classes from November 1 started on August 5. The last date for applying is September end.

An entrance examination will also be held by the institute. The entrance paper will contain 100 questions in Hindi and Sanskrit, 85 questions will be from general studies and the last 15 questions will be related to Sanskrit grammar and literature.

The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan will be releasing the names of selected aspirants for the free classes in October. The classes will be held in several centers in the state capital, Lucknow.

The institute has announced direct entry for those who have cleared UPSC and Uttar Pradesh PCS preliminary examination for the year 2020-21. The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan has also announced a scholarship of Rs 3,000 to students after checking their monthly progress report and to those who have minimum 75% attendance.

