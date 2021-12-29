Uttar Pradesh Schools to Get 15 Days Winter Vacations Starting from December 31

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the winter vacation dates for primary, upper primary, and junior high schools across the state. According to the academic calendar 2022, the winter vacations will begin from December 31 to January 15.

The notification issued by the UP Basic Education Department stated that schools will be closed from December 31 and will reopen on January 15, 2022. According to media reports, primary and upper primary schools will operate from 9 am to 3 pm in the winter session, while the school timings will be from 8 am to 1 pm in the summer session.

Read| CISCE ISC, ICSE Results in January, Students to Receive Scores Only, No Merit List

As per the new academic calendar released by the UP board, in 2022, schools will be closed for a total of 113 days in the year, while there will be a total of 237 days of studies. Whereas the board exam will last for 15 days. For the summer vacation in schools for the year 2022, the calendar has notified us that schools will be shut from May 21 to June 30.

UPMSP, meanwhile, is likely to release the detailed board examinations 2022 datesheet for classes 10 and 12 tomorrow, December 29. The exams will be held in the fourth week of March 2022. Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma had earlier said that both the class 10 and 12 board exams will be held after the upcoming assembly election in the state ends.

Read| As Varsha Gaikwad Tests Covid Positive, Maharashtra Board Students Say Cancel Exams

Meanwhile, the Delhi government schools have also announced the winter break for schools. For classes 1 to 5, it will be held from January 1 to 15 and no online or offline teaching-learning activity can be conducted during this period, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said. To help students consolidate their learning, the syllabus of the academic session 2021-22 covered, so far, is to be revised during this break via assignments.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.