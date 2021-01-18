Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020: Admit Card Released for Group B, C Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the Preliminary Exam 2020 Admit Card for the recruitment of Group B & C posts in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on its official website, uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in. All those candidates who have applied for the UP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2020 within the stipulated date and time can download their Group B & C Prelims Exam admit card 2021 by using required login credentials.

The UP Legislative Assembly Secretariat Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on January 24, 2021, in two shifts. The UP Legislative Assembly has announced the recruitment of various posts including Editor, Counter Report, Scrutiny Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Admin, Research and Reference Assistant, Indexer & Security Assistant (Male) on December 12, 2020. The last date to submit the UP Vidhan Sabha recruitment 2020 application form was January 7, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 87 seats. Post wise vacancy details are given below:

Assistant Review Officer - 53

Scrutiny officer - 13

Security Assistant (Male)- 10

Counter Report - 4

Additional Private Secretary - 2 and

Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female) - 1 vacancy for each post

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.inStep 2: On the homepage, login using your registered user id and passwordStep 3: UP Vidhan Sabha admit card will be displayed on the screenStep 4: Download the admit card and take a hard copy of it

Candidates are requested to go through the UP Vidhan Sabha Hall Ticket 2020and ensure that all the details including name, date of birth and other personal details are correctly mentioned. In case of any discrepancies, applicants should immediately contact the concerned authority.

The UP Vidhan Sabha Prelims Exam 2020 will be of 100 questions from two sections - General Studies and General Hindi. The total marks will be 100 and the time duration will be 2 hours. Candidates qualifying the prelims exam will be eligible to take the UP Vidhan Sabha Mains Exam. For more details, go the UP Vidhan Sabha official notification here.